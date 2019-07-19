Pets & Animals

Paula the Pig loses home after storms in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cleanup is underway after dangerous storms moved across Johnston County on Wednesday night.

One of the structures destroyed belonged to Paula the Pig.

Even though Paula is homeless, her owner is working to rebuild.

Paula's home used to sit in a pen along Steel Bridge Road in Clayton.

On Thursday, Paula described to her fellow barnyard pals how mother nature huffed and puffed and blew her house down.

The house was completely blown out of the pen with the roof landing about 75 yards from where it once stood.

Paula's owner said he will prioritize rebuilding her home so that she won't be "bacon" in the sun too long.
