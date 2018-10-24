Pet dog attacks 1-year-old at Edgecombe County home

A pet dog attacked and seriously injured a 1-year-old in Edgecombe County near Rocky Mount.The attack happened Oct. 22 at the family's home.The mother of the child said she tried to stab the dog to get it off her baby.When an Edgecombe County sheriff's deputy arrived, he said the child was in the dog's mouth and being slung around.The deputy shot and killed the dog.The child was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.The child remains in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries.The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office will not release any names out of respect for the family."We ask that everyone keep the little girl and her family in their thoughts and prayers," Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson Jr said in a new release. "We hope for a full recovery for the little girl. No charges are expected in this matter."