PETS & ANIMALS

Pet dog attacks 1-year-old at Edgecombe County home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 1-year-old was seriously injured in the attack. A deputy shot and killed the dog.

By
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A pet dog attacked and seriously injured a 1-year-old in Edgecombe County near Rocky Mount.

The attack happened Oct. 22 at the family's home.

The mother of the child said she tried to stab the dog to get it off her baby.

When an Edgecombe County sheriff's deputy arrived, he said the child was in the dog's mouth and being slung around.

The deputy shot and killed the dog.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

The child remains in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office will not release any names out of respect for the family.

"We ask that everyone keep the little girl and her family in their thoughts and prayers," Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson Jr said in a new release. "We hope for a full recovery for the little girl. No charges are expected in this matter."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackchild injurednorth carolina newsEdgecombe County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
April the Giraffe's baby no longer coming to North Carolina
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood
Trump condemns suspicious packages as 'despicable acts'
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Three found guilty in college basketball pay-for-play trial
RDU adds nonstop flight to Canada
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Triangle students host food drive to help Hurricane Florence victims
Rae Carruth moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Show More
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to politicians, CNN
Man charged in connection to motorcycle crash that injured man, 6-year-old child
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
SC police officer stops to throw football with child playing alone
More News