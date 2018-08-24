PETA wants you to stop eating crabs

BALTIMORE (WTVD) --Maryland residents have gotten their claws out in response to a new billboard campaign in Baltimore that urges people to stop eating crabs.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up a billboard near the Inner Harbor that has a picture of a crab and the caption, "I'm me, not meat.
According to PETA, crabs feel pain and fear just like humans and value their own lives.
Peta said this billboard will stay up for a couple of weeks and through the Baltimore Seafood Festival held September 15.