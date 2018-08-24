PETA wants you to stop eating crabs

Maryland residents have gotten their claws out in response to a new billboard campaign in Baltimore that urges people to stop eating crabs.The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up a billboard near the Inner Harbor that has a picture of a crab and the caption, "I'm me, not meat.According to PETA, crabs feel pain and fear just like humans and value their own lives.Peta said this billboard will stay up for a couple of weeks and through the Baltimore Seafood Festival held September 15.