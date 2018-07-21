Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
Weather
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Saturday, July 21, 2018 03:51PM
These pets are up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
Related Topics:
pets-animals
pet adoption
adoption
Durham
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
Alligator returned to its owner after escaping educational facility in Wake Co.
Virginia man finds snake alive in toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
NC Zoo needs your help naming baby Rhino
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak, parts of W Johnson Street closed
Two killed in Johnston County head-on crash identified
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
Wilson police investigating after teen shot and killed
Alligator returned to its owner after escaping educational facility in Wake Co.
Durham police looking for driver after overnight chase, crash
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Show More
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Virginia man finds snake alive in toilet
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
More News