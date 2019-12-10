Pets & Animals

Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS. Nevada -- You see a lot of strange things in Las Vegas and here's an example.

Video posted on social media shows pigeons wearing small cowboy hats.

Robert Lee recorded the footage and posted the video to his Facebook page on December 5.

Lee told Storyful that he and his girlfriend were leaving his neighborhood when he spotted the pigeons out of the corner of his eye.

"The rodeo is in town so that's the only explanation I have," he said.

However, a rescue group says it's no laughing matter.

Lofty Hopes is worried about the birds and working to find them to remove the hats.

How the cowboy hats got on the pigeons remains a mystery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadabirdsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man arrested for murder, assault with knife
NC man continues fight to fly large Confederate flag on property
Protect yourself from scammers targeting gift cards
4 fishermen rescued after boat crash
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Child, 3 others seriously injured in Fayetteville crash
WakeMed Love Light tree honors those healing after loss
Show More
Teen charged for posting violent threat to Durham high school
Raleigh sees 29th homicide of 2019; most since 2008
Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
House shopping: What $250K gets you in Raleigh
Pantsless prowler spotted in Clayton
More TOP STORIES News