Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome autumn

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. --
What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen!

Instagram-famous pigs Prissy and Pop recently teamed up with some of their piggy friends as well as their pug sister Pigtail for a delightful pumpkin-themed gathering to welcome fall.

The animals, who live in Georgia, donned pumpkin costumes and gathered around the kitchen table with their "Pumpkin spice everything" mugs (though because pigs and pugs don't have much of a taste for flavored lattes, the mugs were actually empty).

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap. Check out these and more adorable interspecies friendships.

