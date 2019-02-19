PETS & ANIMALS

Polar Vortex may have killed off majority of stink bugs, experts find

EMBED </>More Videos

We may have one less issue to deal with this spring: stink bugs! (Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRFAX, Va. (WTVD) --
We may have one less issue to deal with this spring: stink bugs!

According to a new study by researchers at Virginia Tech, the recent Polar Vortex killed 95 percent of stink bugs that hadn't found shelter to stay warm in the winter weather.

Researches also said invasive species like the emerald ash borer and southern pine beetle were also affected.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

However, those pesky bugs like cockroaches and bed bugs were not affected.

Experts said even if the adults freeze, they may have already laid eggs which will hatch when warmer weather returns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbugscoldpolar vortexweatherVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Puppy and opossum become best of friends
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
Beloved white rhinoceros dies in North Carolina Zoo
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of possible wintry mix in Durham
Johnston County deputies ID victim apparent murder-suicide
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Man arrested after shooting 19-year-old during fight, police say
Retail Donation Program makes 'huge' difference for families in need
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
'It's been pretty hard:' Local boy describes extreme reaction to red dye
Show More
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City
Fayetteville police seek suspect they say vandalized 40 cars
Apex man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Plaque stolen in Chapel Hill to be returned to its owner
More News