'A horrible way for an animal to die:' Police charge owners with animal cruelty after dog freezes to death

An Ohio sheriff's office issued a warning to pet owners after a dog that was left outside froze to death. The owners will be charged, according to officials. (Shutterstock)

An Ohio sheriff's office issued a warning to pet owners after a dog that was left outside froze to death.

"Sheriff Jones would like to remind everyone that freezing to death is a horrible way for an animal to die," the Butler County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook in wake of the dog's death.

The owners will be charged with cruelty to a companion animal, according to officials.

There was also a dog found dead who had been "frozen solid" in Toledo last week, The Blade reported, and a second dog was rescued. The local Humane Society is investigating.

The ASPCA recommends bringing your outdoor pets indoors anytime you think it's too cold outside for you, while at least one local Humane Society recommends bringing pets in any time it's under 35 degrees.
