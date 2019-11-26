thanksgiving

Police dogs in California star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch

AUBURN, Calif. -- Police dogs in California wished everybody a very happy Thanksgiving in a hilarious sketch they made with the help of their handlers.

The video shows K9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin as a family sitting down to enjoy a nice turkey meal together. Boring dad stories, browsing "Dogstagram," and a burnt pie all feature in the funny clip.

Placer County Sheriff's Office shared the video to their Facebook page saying, "Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants. If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Placer County Sheriff's K9 Thanksgiving Day video."

Make sure to stay tuned till the end and watch the outtakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Mickey's Thanksgiving
Snoop Dogg's free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Is NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Garth Brooks tour coming to Charlotte in May 2020
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
Show More
Work on Hwy 401 expansion back on track
Trump immigration chiefs blast Wake sheriff for refusal to help ICE
The 411: Man creates dating app just for him
A.C. Moore to close all of its stores
Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
More TOP STORIES News