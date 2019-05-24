Pets & Animals

Georgia police K-9 dies chasing suspect in 90-degree weather

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A police K-9 in Gwinnett County, Georgia, died Thursday after chasing a suspect in 90-degree heat.

Police said Eli, a 9-year-old police dog, and his handler Officer Bonanno, were called in to help track a suspect who fled from officers.

Within 30 minutes of the pursuit, Eli, an eight-year veteran with the department, started to shows signs of distress, which were believed to be related to the heat, AJC reports.

The dog was then taken to a veterinarian for treatment; however, he passed after that evening.

"We mourn the loss of this courageous K-9 and will provide more details at a later time," Gwinnett police said in a news release. "Please keep Officer Bonnano and his family in your thoughts."



Police did not say if the suspect was captured or what started the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiacrimepolice chasek 9dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
14-year-old accepted to college
2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges possible for owner
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Bill collectors could soon be calling and texting you
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail
Show More
Fayetteville store clerk killed was expectant father, family says
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
North Carolina's newest residents: Armadillos
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Houston Police Chief questions suspect's accounts on Maleah Davis
More TOP STORIES News