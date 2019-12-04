Pets & Animals

Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Connecticut -- Police in Connecticut had an interesting job when they were tasked with escorting a donkey home.

A picture posted on social media shows the donkey walking alongside a police cruiser in Waterford.

The police department in Waterford posted it on Facebook, joking it was an attempt at a field sobriety test.

The donkey had escaped from a nearby home and just needed a little help getting back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutanimalpolice
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCDOT moving forward with 'Complete 540' project
New 22-story tower opens in downtown Raleigh
WCPSS vaping cases up 1000 percent since 2014 ban
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Woman killed after oxygen tank explodes in Nash County home
Local law officers get up-close demo of non-lethal restraint device
Durham car shootings stemmed from group dispute, police say
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes take students Christmas shopping
WCPSS Board elects new chair, discusses reassignment, budget
New Raleigh leaders sweep in, ready to make change
Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Clerk of Court aims to drop fees for injured first responders
More TOP STORIES News