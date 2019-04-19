Pets & Animals

Police reunite homeless man with missing pet rat

EMBED <>More Videos

MISSING RAT FOUND: Lucy's owner was so overjoyed she was found alive, he kissed her repeatedly.

SYDNEY, Australia -- A homeless man in Australia was so overjoyed after he was reunited with his pet rat that he gave her a kiss.

"She remembers me!" he said, before continuing his display of affection.

Sydney City Police said "Lucy" vanished last week and was reported missing by her owner.

But thanks to help from the community, officers were able to find the brown and white rat.

"It feels wonderful, thank you very much, everybody," her owner said. "She knows she's missed me too."

Lucy and her owner posed for photos with officers before going on their merry way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaustraliahomelessanimal newsu.s. & worldratspolice
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver notorious for cutting people off in Durham charged in crash with bus
Durham police say they will look into altercation between officer, teen
Carolina Hurricanes defeat Washington Capitals 2-1 in fourth playoff game
Proposal would decriminalize pot possession of 4 oz or less in NC
3 arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at Raleigh apartment
Hurricanes owner says Raleigh starting to feel like a hockey town again
RDU buses going green with arrival of electric shuttles
Show More
Central NC, get ready for severe weather on Friday
Uber releases new safety features
Social media blasting mom after Build-A-Bear controversy
Proposed bill would require a license for NC birth centers
An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off tickets
More TOP STORIES News