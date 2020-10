Popular NC State mascot Tuffy II recovering from heart problem

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's been an unusual football season for N.C. State as the tens of thousands of fans that usually pack Carter-Finley Stadium are absent this fall. And now, someone else is sidelined.N.C. State's popular live mascot, Tuffy II, needs the strength of the pack as he fights a health problem.Tuffy II has Canine dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease where the patient's heart has problems pumping blood. The NCSU vet school has treated him in their ICU and reports say Tuffy II is recovering.Tuffy II is a Tamaskan dog, a breed that generally resembles a wolf, and was introduced to the NCSU family in 2016.A GoFundMe started for Tuffy II has already surpassed its goal, raising more than $11,000 as of Tuesday morning. If you'd like to help Tuffy II's family, you can do so here A cardboard cutout of Tuffy II was placed in the end zones at the stadium among photos of other fans.