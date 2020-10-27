Pets & Animals

Popular NC State mascot Tuffy II recovering from heart problem

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's been an unusual football season for N.C. State as the tens of thousands of fans that usually pack Carter-Finley Stadium are absent this fall. And now, someone else is sidelined.

N.C. State's popular live mascot, Tuffy II, needs the strength of the pack as he fights a health problem.

Tuffy II has Canine dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease where the patient's heart has problems pumping blood. The NCSU vet school has treated him in their ICU and reports say Tuffy II is recovering.

Tuffy II is a Tamaskan dog, a breed that generally resembles a wolf, and was introduced to the NCSU family in 2016.

A GoFundMe started for Tuffy II has already surpassed its goal, raising more than $11,000 as of Tuesday morning. If you'd like to help Tuffy II's family, you can do so here.

A cardboard cutout of Tuffy II was placed in the end zones at the stadium among photos of other fans.

SEE ALSO | NC State football team makes dreams come true for Down syndrome kids
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighnc state universitync state wolfpacknc stateraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 tests coming to NC can get results in 15 min.
Zeta weakens back to tropical storm as it hits Yucatán Peninsula
Rare white deer spotted in Raleigh near Beltline
Mike Pence visiting NC again just a week out from election day
Some NC DMV customers can't get appointment until December
Weather: A foggy morning, a mild afternoon
Driver hospitalized after crash at Raleigh EMS station
Show More
Durham man describes what it's like being a COVID-19 contact tracer
Amy Coney Barrett takes official constitutional oath for SCOTUS
Wake teacher helps start virtual run to fight systemic racism
Philadelphia police kill man after yelling at him to drop knife
Fayetteville cancer survivor's foundation provides free mammograms
More TOP STORIES News