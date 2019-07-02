Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Winterpast Farm Petting Zoo in Wake Forest is in danger of closing. The owner, affectionately known as Farmer Mary to her visitors, says her sister wants her investment out of the farm.
"My fear is that my sister will sell the whole farm out from under me and then I will be on the street with a thousand leashes (caring for animals)," said Mary Droessler.
The property is in Wake Forest and Droessler says it is just shy of 10 acres. The land is near Falls Lakes.
Droessler says her sister wants to sell it to a developer.
She is now on a crusade to save the space and out her sister.
ABC11 reached out to the family member for comment and are waiting to hear back.
"It is not just a farm," she said. "It's a very healing place."
Droessler is trying to raise half a million dollars to continue hosting tours, church groups, and special needs children.
She even started a GoFundMe page
"It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," she said. "I hate to ask anyone for help. I am the helper."
There are countless animals on the property including goats, turkeys, roosters, and peacocks.
Droessler has even turned her in-ground swimming pool into a pond for turtles and Koi fish.
She said, "I couldn't even fathom moving out."
Droessler isn't sure how much time it would take to clear everything out if the situation came to that. She doesn't know how many animals she has on the property.
She takes in strays without question.
Droessler says she's going to keep trucking and hopes the community's support carries her through.
"I'm sort of too tired to have anxiety," she said. "I am just counting on a miracle coming to help save the farm at this point."
