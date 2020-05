Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on North Carolina, South Carolina beaches

Fun fact: We just learned that these 16-foot tentacles are actually on the short side. Adult man o' war tentacles are usually around 30 feet long. So yeah, please don't mess with these. Stay safe! https://t.co/3R9PO503LZ — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) May 28, 2020

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Portuguese Man-of-War have been spotted off the coast of Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina and Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.In a tweet, NWS said a man-of-war with 16-foot tentacles washed ashore on North Myrtle Beach.According to National Geographic , man-of-war are not actually jellyfish, but a collection of four animals known as polyps. Each polyp serves a different function, and all work together to feed and reproduce.Man-of-war can have tentacles up to 165 feet long. Though their tentacles, which are covered in venom-filled cells called nematocysts, can cause a pretty painful sting, they are rarely deadly. However, National Geographic warns that even dead man-of-wars can still sting people.Man-of-war can be found in groups of 1,000 or more. They move by floating on currents or catching the wind.