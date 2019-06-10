Pets & Animals

Warning: Dangerous Portuguese man-of-wars washing ashore from Florida to North Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- South Carolina is warning beachgoers about Portuguese man-of-wars in the water.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) took to social media to say the highly venomous relatives of jellyfish have been found in the water and washed ashore recently.

Portuguese man-of-wars typically stay out in the open ocean, but strong winds can push them closer to the shore. SCDNR said the animals have recently washed onto beaches on the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina.



Steer clear of the blue animal, even if it is dead and washed on the shore. Dead Portuguese man-of-wars can still sting you and cause problems severe enough to warrant medical attention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinaanimaloceans
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding remains possible with heavy rain expected again Monday
Triangle woman reunites with man who rescued her from flooded car
Flooding damages, closes roads in Wake, Franklin counties
2 Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Flooding possible as periods of heavy rain continue
Show More
NY students spell out 'Be Kind' in front of their school
Police: 1 dead in Garner car, motorcycle crash
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
2 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting
Darius Rucker raises over $2M for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
More TOP STORIES News