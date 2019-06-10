Warning: Dangerous Portuguese man-of-wars washing ashore from Florida to North Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- South Carolina is warning beachgoers about Portuguese man-of-wars in the water.The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) took to social media to say the highly venomous relatives of jellyfish have been found in the water and washed ashore recently.Portuguese man-of-wars typically stay out in the open ocean, but strong winds can push them closer to the shore. SCDNR said the animals have recently washed onto beaches on the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina.Steer clear of the blue animal, even if it is dead and washed on the shore. Dead Portuguese man-of-wars can still sting you and cause problems severe enough to warrant medical attention.