Bulletproof vests donated to Carrboro police K-9s in honor of officer killed while on duty in May

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- It just got a little bit safer for K-9 officers to patrol the streets of Carrboro.

On Friday, the department announced that Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated new bullet and stab protective vests to officers Titus, Blitz and Turbo.

Each vest was embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Officer Jordan Sheldon, Mooresville, NC- EOW 5/4/19."

Sheldon was fatally shot during a traffic stop in May.

Since 2009, the nonprofit has provided more than 3,400 protective vests in 50 states, which was made possible through private and corporate donations.

Each vest is valued between $1,744 - $2,283.

Blitz, a police dog with the Carrboro Police Department, is showing the world that there's more to her than just her badge.

