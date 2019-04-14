Pets & Animals

Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes rip up house in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas -- A couple lost their home of 18 years to tornadoes on Saturday, but they're grateful for the return of something irreplaceable.

"I just covered up, and I was praying, and then a big board back there in the backyard like shielded me," said Byron Verdell.

"I heard my husband jump on the trailer and he was like, 'Where are you?' and I'm like, 'I'm buried up under all this stuff," said Sandra Verdell.

While Sandra was searching for her husband, their 10-year-old terrier, Bella, was sniffing out her own search for the tiniest members of their family.

Cellphone video captured the moment the family found all four puppies safe and alive.

"Everybody is accounted for. We didn't lose nobody," said Byron.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has come to help them so far. They are even more grateful their puppies are still alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexas newsanimal rescuedogtornadopuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado possible
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Durham School of the Arts to reopen Monday following deadly explosion
Sinkhole closes Orange County road
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Show More
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp
More TOP STORIES News