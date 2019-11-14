animal rescue

Rescue puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri -- A rescue puppy named Narwhal is capturing the hearts of thousands with his adorable face and unique feature.

The 10-week-old puppy, rescued by Mac's Mission -- a nonprofit dog rescue that predominately helps homeless dogs and pups with special needs -- has a small tail-like growth on his forehead.



Even though the tail makes Narwhal the "coolest puppy ever," no, it does not wag, according to a Facebook post.

But veterinarians say Narwhal is healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.



Narwhal is not yet available for adoption, but it doesn't look like he will have trouble finding a great home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissourianimal rescueanimaldogpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
MetLife working with rescue group to trap famed black cat
VIDEO: Dog rescued from roof of Rhode Island home
Zeus the dog recovering after surgery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC investigating STAYUMBL driver's 50 insurance claims over 17 years
Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
LIVE: On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
DMV, TSA urge driver's license holders to obtain 'REAL ID'
17-year-old charged after teen dragged around house in home invasion
NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop
Show More
7-year-old battling leukemia signs with UNC wrestling team
Raleigh mayor calls Dix Park her greatest accomplishment
NY bribery scheme may involve Raleigh 911 dispatcher
Vaping worse for heart health than cigarettes, study suggests
Raleigh man dies after riding on top of car on I-40
More TOP STORIES News