PETS & ANIMALS

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi

EMBED </>More Videos

Willow a 14th-generation descendent of the Queen's beloved corgi Susan. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LONDON --
Queen Elizabeth is reeling from the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi.

According to British media reports, Willow was put down at Windsor Castle after battling cancer.

Willow, 14, was the last of a group of purebred corgis descended from Susan, a corgi that then-Princess Elizabeth received as a gift, ABC News reported. Willow was featured in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday photos taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2016 and has appeared alongside Queen Elizabeth during numerous public appearances over the years.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, is believed to have raised dozens of corgis during her life. She still has a dachshund-corgi crossbreed and another adopted corgi not descended from Susan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsroyalsroyal familydogslondon
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News