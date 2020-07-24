Rabid fox enters Greensboro home, attacks woman in her bed

Julie Loflin said the terrifying incident happened Sunday night. She said she was at home and the animal jumped on her bed, bit her finger and grabbed her ankle.
"I was praying that I would live," Loflin said.
Loflin was able to grab the animal by its neck and hold it for more than 12 minutes as she waited for the police to arrive.
The fox that attacked her tested positive for rabies.
Loflin is now undergoing rabies treatment. Guilford County Animals Services reports there have been eight confirmed cases of animal rabies this year.
