Rabid raccoon found near Woodcroft Trail in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rabid raccoon was found in a suburban area near Woodcroft Trail in Durham County, according to The State Laboratory of Public Health.This is the county's first animal rabies case of 2019."Raccoons are considered the most common carriers of rabies and can be found in suburban and rural areas throughout North Carolina. They are primarily nocturnal animals but may be active during the day," said Dr. Arlene Seña, medical director, Durham County Department of Public Health."Residents should avoid any contact with raccoons, other wild animals, and bats, which can also transmit rabies. Maintain and update your pet's vaccination records and notify us immediately if you encounter a wild or domestic animal behaving erratically. Supervise pets while they are outside or have a fenced yard if possible."In animals, common symptoms of rabies may include decreased energy and appetite, and vomiting.Rabid raccoons, foxes, skunks, and coyotes typically show no fear of people, may appear with uncoordinated movements, and be active during the day despite their typical nature to be more active at dusk. In urban areas, they may attack domestic pets.The most common mode of rabies virus transmission is through the bite and virus-containing saliva of an infected animal.If you see a wild animal that is behaving abnormally or appears injured or in distress, do not approach or handle it. Notify Durham County Animal Services immediately by calling 919-560-0900.