Raleigh Cat Fest 25th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Safe Haven for Cats is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary with Raleigh Cat Fest on Saturday.The day kicks off with a 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. and the festival starting at 11 a.m.A $10 ticket includes lunch and access to tours, games and cat yoga-like goat yoga, but with cats. Tickets are available at the Safe Haven site off Capital Boulevard."We are making a huge difference in this community because people love cats," said Founder and President of Safe Haven for Cats Pam Miller. "I think we are at a critical point wherein the next few years we're going to see, in our community, become a completely no-kill community, here in the triangle."In the no-kill cat shelter's 25 years, more than 10,500 cats have been adopted.