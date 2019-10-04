Pets & Animals

Raleigh Cat Fest 25th anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Safe Haven for Cats is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary with Raleigh Cat Fest on Saturday.

The day kicks off with a 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. and the festival starting at 11 a.m.

A $10 ticket includes lunch and access to tours, games and cat yoga-like goat yoga, but with cats. Tickets are available at the Safe Haven site off Capital Boulevard.

"We are making a huge difference in this community because people love cats," said Founder and President of Safe Haven for Cats Pam Miller. "I think we are at a critical point wherein the next few years we're going to see, in our community, become a completely no-kill community, here in the triangle."

In the no-kill cat shelter's 25 years, more than 10,500 cats have been adopted.
