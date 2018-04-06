DOG

Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs

Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carolina Conceptions is one of the first fertility clinics in the country to begin using a therapy dog to visit patients in the clinic.

Eight-year-old Bichon Frise G.G. -- short for Good Girl -- is, in fact, a good girl.

"There are definite studies that show if you can reduce stress in any type of medicine esp in infertility you increase pregnancy rates," said Carolina Conceptions Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Bill Meyer.

Dr. Meyer says he got the idea for the therapy dog from his wife, a pediatric oncology nurse.



"They bring support dogs for the kids and the kids just love it and benefit a lot from it but we figured hey if we could do it for kids it might really help our patients and so far it's been a big hit, it really has," Meyer said.

G.G. visits the clinic about two days a week on days normally set aside for procedures which can be even more stressful for couples. So far, the feedback has been all positive.

"People who are coming in here have a lot of anxiety for something very specific that a lot of people don't understand," explained patient Celeste Olsen. "So, to have someone to bring you joy, it's really exciting!" she said.
