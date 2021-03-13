Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle from off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway

Yesterday one of our officers had the opportunity to help one of our city’s wildlife residents. Thank you to Officer Kostka for taking the time to get this eagle into the proper hands for rehabilitation. #RPDOutreach pic.twitter.com/GSDhSOrZbz — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 13, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh officer was able to help an injured bald eagle on Friday.According to Raleigh police, Officer Kostka was called about an injured bald eagle on the off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway.The caller was standing by their vehicle watching the bird. The officer found the eagle around 15 feet from the edge of the road. The bird was unable to fly away.Officer Kostka wrapped the eagle in a towel and took it to a veterinary facility at 409 Vick Avenue.The eagle will be eligible for rehabilitation, so the vet will treat the bird and pass it off to a licensed rehabilitator.