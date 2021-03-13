raleigh police

Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle from off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh officer was able to help an injured bald eagle on Friday.

According to Raleigh police, Officer Kostka was called about an injured bald eagle on the off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway.

The caller was standing by their vehicle watching the bird. The officer found the eagle around 15 feet from the edge of the road. The bird was unable to fly away.

Officer Kostka wrapped the eagle in a towel and took it to a veterinary facility at 409 Vick Avenue.

The eagle will be eligible for rehabilitation, so the vet will treat the bird and pass it off to a licensed rehabilitator.



Raleigh officers rescue snake caught in mouse trap glue
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighanimal rescuebirdsbald eagleraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH POLICE
Raleigh's police advisory board "in shambles" after 2 members resign
38-year-old man dies after being shot in east Raleigh, police say
NC crime data shows jump in retail burglaries, fewer traffic offenses
Juvenile charged in January shooting of 15-year-old in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
George Floyd's local family details what $27M settlement means to them
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
NC officer flashing apparent white supremacy symbol under investigation
LATEST: Tech issues show lower COVID-19 case count Saturday
Show More
1 year later, Breonna Taylor's mother, advocates still want justice for her death
No. 15 Florida State holds off North Carolina 69-66 in ACCs
Decades after being wrongfully convicted, 2 NC brothers wait for justice
8 months since positive test, 'long-hauler' describes daily struggle
NC providers say Biden's goal for May vaccine sign-ups is within reach
More TOP STORIES News