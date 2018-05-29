Raleigh park installs new water fountain for dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --As the temperatures climb, dogs will have a place to get cool, clean water at the new Buffaloe Road Dog Park.
Raleigh Parks tweeted about newly installed water fountain last week.
Keep your dogs cool while playing at the park! Water fountains have been installed at Buffaloe Road Athletic Park Dog Park. pic.twitter.com/O8rSJ7pIkd— Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) May 24, 2018
The fountain is low, so dogs can lap up the water. A spokeswoman for Raleigh's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department said Millbrook Dog Park is the only other park in Raleigh with this new type of fountain.
"I think it's great," said LoraLee Stewart, who takes her Australian Shepherd lab, Mercy, to the new dog park almost every day. "It keeps it really clean with the drainage. The water doesn't sit and get stagnant."
The fountain features a higher setting for adults and a separate section to fill up water bottles.
Stewart says Mercy will be using the fountain this summer.
"The dogs seem to like it when it's really a hot day and a lot of people don't bring water with them," Stewart said. "It's not like kids. They pack up everything when they go for a walk or leave so it's really nice and convenient."
The dog park is located at 5908 Buffaloe Road, right next to Buffaloe Road Aquatic Center at Buffaloe Road Athletic Park.
More information about the new dog park can be found here.