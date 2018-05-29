PET

Raleigh park installs new water fountain for dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As the temperatures climb, dogs will have a place to get cool, clean water at the new Buffaloe Road Dog Park.

Raleigh Parks tweeted about newly installed water fountain last week.

The fountain is low, so dogs can lap up the water. A spokeswoman for Raleigh's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department said Millbrook Dog Park is the only other park in Raleigh with this new type of fountain.

"I think it's great," said LoraLee Stewart, who takes her Australian Shepherd lab, Mercy, to the new dog park almost every day. "It keeps it really clean with the drainage. The water doesn't sit and get stagnant."

The fountain features a higher setting for adults and a separate section to fill up water bottles.

Stewart says Mercy will be using the fountain this summer.

"The dogs seem to like it when it's really a hot day and a lot of people don't bring water with them," Stewart said. "It's not like kids. They pack up everything when they go for a walk or leave so it's really nice and convenient."

The dog park is located at 5908 Buffaloe Road, right next to Buffaloe Road Aquatic Center at Buffaloe Road Athletic Park.

More information about the new dog park can be found here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetdognorth carolina newsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
More pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News