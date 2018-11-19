PETS & ANIMALS

Raleigh pig predicts cold winter in North Carolina

A Raleigh veterinarian says her pig can predict the weather.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker may have a little competition when it comes to predicting the weather.

A veterinarian at Care First Animal Hospital in Raleigh says her pig, Ellmer, can predict the weather.

Ellmer lives on a quaint little piece of farmland in Wake County.

Dr. Page Wages said Ellmer has been gathering sticks in the yard and bringing them inside to the place where he sleeps.

"The Farmer's Almanac says when pigs start bringing in piles of sticks it's about to get cold," Wages said.

Wages said Ellmer did the same thing last winter and we had an above average snowfall.
