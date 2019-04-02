Raleigh shelter offering workshops to teach people about specialized cat care

Pets & Animals

Want to learn more about how to take care of a feline friend? SAFE Haven for Cats is bringing back its popular Feline Fundamentals series.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Want to learn more about how to take care of a feline friend?

SAFE Haven for Cats is bringing back its popular Feline Fundamentals series.

Over the course of the next year, Raleigh's no-kill shelter will host eight different workshops on topics including "Pet Readiness for Natural Disasters and "Caring for Senior Cats."

The first workshop is on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; the topic is "Bottle Feeding Orphan Kittens."

Space for each workshop is limited to 35 people and they fill up quickly. The cost is $5.00.

SAFE Haven for Cats is located at 8431 Garvey Dr.
