Raleigh shelter offering workshops to teach people about specialized cat care

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Want to learn more about how to take care of a feline friend?
SAFE Haven for Cats is bringing back its popular Feline Fundamentals series.
Over the course of the next year, Raleigh's no-kill shelter will host eight different workshops on topics including "Pet Readiness for Natural Disasters and "Caring for Senior Cats."
The first workshop is on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; the topic is "Bottle Feeding Orphan Kittens."
Space for each workshop is limited to 35 people and they fill up quickly. The cost is $5.00.
SAFE Haven for Cats is located at 8431 Garvey Dr.
