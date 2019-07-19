Pets & Animals

Rare baby albino porcupine had social media guessing its identity

By ABC7.com staff
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- An odd-looking little creature had people guessing in Kennebunkport, Maine when it showed up at a train museum.

Was it a cat in need of haircut or an all-white skunk?

The museum staff turned to social media, asking if anyone could identify it.

The consensus seems to be that it's an albino porcupine and that it's a baby, which would explain why the quills look fluffy and have not hardened yet.

Porcupines are common in Maine, but albino porcupines are very rare: about one in 10,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmaineanimalscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heroic efforts by Raleigh father and son save a drowning grandpa on the NC coast
Biltmore Estate hired non-U.S. applicant instead of qualified citizen
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
ABC11 360: Why Medicaid Expansion is pushing lawmakers to their corners
'Uncomfortable:' Reaction to Trump rally pours in from across NC
Items that touched moon can fetch at least $1M: NASA collector
Get ready for the 'hottest weekend of the entire year'
Show More
Paula the Pig loses home after storms in Johnston County
California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
Homeowners fearful NCCU eyeing their homes for expansion plan
Homeless N.M. teen earns full ride to college
Family: Autopsy shows man was 'senselessly killed' by Raleigh police
More TOP STORIES News