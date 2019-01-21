PETS & ANIMALS

Rare frog finds mate for reproduction via online dating profile

EMBED </>More Videos

Frog finds mate via online dating: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 20, 2019

You know the saying. Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince.

After searching for more than a year, this frog may be in luck.

Romeo was once called the loneliest frog on earth and was long thought to be the only Sehuencas water frog in existence.

He got international attention last year when scientists created an online dating profile for him to help find a mate. It worked.

Scientists found four other water frogs in the wild. One is the perfect age for reproduction.

Romeo and Juliet will have their first encounter on Valentine's Day and could end up saving their species.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsscienceonline datinganimals
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Watch: Adorable dachshund shows off her yoga skills
Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree
Fayetteville cat stuck in tree for 6 days, caretaker says
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Monday was the coldest morning in 368 days
About 450 men, women stay at Durham Rescue Mission during cold sweep
'Help me:' Woman whispers plea to deputies, who promptly make arrest
Panthers to play in London this fall
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
RecruitMilitary hosting Veterans Job Fair in Raleigh
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Show More
List of events: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
World's oldest man dies at 113
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Super blood wolf moon 2019: Watch a close-up of the lunar eclipse
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
More News