More than 100 cats and dogs began the New Year with new families thanks to a record-setting number of adoptions during Wake County Animal Center's Home for the Holidays Adoption Special.According to a release from the center, during the week before Christmas, 67 dogs were adopted and 42 cats were adopted at reduced prices.That's twice as man dogs and twice as many cats that were adopted during the same period in 2017."That's huge, because we have a constant flow of pets coming in," said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. "Those adoptions freed up space for 109 new animals at the shelter, and that's 109 happy families who have new pets to love and play with."In the three years since the program began, more than 250 pets have found a home for the holiday.