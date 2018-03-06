PETS & ANIMALS

Rescued dog travels 1,000 miles to become therapy animal

EMBED </>More Videos

This "gentle giant" that was rescued from the streets of Los Angeles is now working to become a therapy dog. (Paws for Hope via Storyful)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
LOS ANGELES --
A homeless dog known as the "gentle giant" has a new lease on life after he was rescued off the streets of Los Angeles.

Hope for Paws, a Beverly Hills based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals, found the stray Newfoundland that was underweight and in poor health due to life on the streets.

Rescuers had to bribe the starving canine with a cheeseburger in order to win his trust. The dog received a bath and medical treatment at a recovery center. His rescuers decided to name him Everest.

After a few days in the care of Hope of Paws, an adoption application was received from a family 1,000 miles away in Oregon.

Everest flew 2.5 hours to meet his new family, which includes two dogs named Bonnie and Clyde. Everest will begin training as a therapy dog like his brother, fellow Newfoundland, Clyde.

The family hopes Everest and Clyde will bring smiles to children's hospitals together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscomfort dogdoganimal rescuetherapyanimalhomelesslos angelesfeel good
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News