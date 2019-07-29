Pets & Animals

Rescuers help 5 distressed whales stranded on Florida beach

TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, Fla. -- Crews are working to rescue five whales stranded on the shore of Redington Beach, Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife and Clearwater Marine Aquarium are trying to help the whales who are stuck feet from the edge of the water, reported WFTS.

Dozens have gathered on the beach to watch.

Tents have been placed over them to keep the whales cool while officials work.

Rescuers received the call for help early Monday morning.

It's not clear what kind of whales they are or how long they've been stranded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawhalebeaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
Show More
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Raleigh man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
Father killed, son injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
More TOP STORIES News