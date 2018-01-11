This police dog is getting applauded for his service, literally.
The Bakersfield Police Department last week celebrated the retirement of one of its most beloved four-legged members. Bronx got a proper send-off as more than two dozen colleagues and friends gathered to cheer him on.
Bronx has spent the past eight years working for the department, doing demos for schools and tour groups and also working with the SWAT team. This makes him one of the longest serving police dogs in Bakersfield, California. The department wrote on Facebook that Bronx is decorated with many awards.
Bronx will spend his retirement with his handler, Senior Officer Chris Dalton and his family.
