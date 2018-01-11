PETS & ANIMALS

Retiring police dog gets sent off with thunderous applause

EMBED </>More Videos

The police department in Bakersfield, California gathered to send good wishes to one of their longest serving police dogs, Bronx, on his last day. (Bakersfield Police Department/Facebook)

This police dog is getting applauded for his service, literally.

The Bakersfield Police Department last week celebrated the retirement of one of its most beloved four-legged members. Bronx got a proper send-off as more than two dozen colleagues and friends gathered to cheer him on.

Bronx has spent the past eight years working for the department, doing demos for schools and tour groups and also working with the SWAT team. This makes him one of the longest serving police dogs in Bakersfield, California. The department wrote on Facebook that Bronx is decorated with many awards.

Bronx will spend his retirement with his handler, Senior Officer Chris Dalton and his family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspolicebakersfielddogretirementu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News