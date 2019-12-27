Reward offered for man who shot dog, threatened Vance Co. couple

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Humane Society of the United States offered a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest after a dog was shot in Vance County.
According to HSUS, Vance County Animal Services investigated after a 1.5-year-old mixed-breed dog named Bella was shot in her owner's yard on December 16. Bella's owners told animal control officers that Bella was inside their fenced-in yard when a man walked by and shot her in the chest with a handgun. The man then pointed the gun at Bella's owners and said he would kill them if they contacted the police.
Animal control took Bella to a veterinarian, where HSUS said she is expected to make a full recovery.
"It is a terrible act of cruelty to randomly shoot an innocent dog who is unable to defend herself," Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement. "We hope this reward encourages anyone with information to come forward."
The Vance County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vance County Animal Services Director Frankie Nobles at FNobles@vancecounty.org or Detective Will Bartholomew at Wbartholomew@vancecounty.org.
