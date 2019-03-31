cute animals

Diver catches romantic grey seals snuggling underwater

EMBED <>More Videos

Love really has no limits or boundaries -- just ask a diver who became the third wheel in an underwater romance between two grey seals.

FARNE ISLANDS, United Kingdom -- Love really has no limits or boundaries -- just ask a diver who became the third wheel in an underwater romance between two grey seals.

The video was taken off the coast of the United Kingdom near the Farne Islands and it is adorable.

Two grey seals can be seen clutching each other, snuggling in the seaweed, and appear to share a kiss.

Grey seals are typically found in the North Atlantic Ocean on both coasts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsromanceloveanimal newsnaturecute animalssealanimalsu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Edgecombe County names K-9 officer Penny
Help name this new Edgecombe County K-9 officer
TOP STORIES
NC man charged with raping, kidnapping woman, deputies say
Suspect arrested in USC student's death
1 killed in car crash in Orange County
Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
Over 200 motorcyclists honor Raleigh officer shot in the line of duty
Hurricanes help sailor surprise father after months-long deployment
Show More
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Garner teen charged with murder after man found shot in car
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
60-year-old pedestrian struck by GoTriangle bus, officials say
2 California women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
More TOP STORIES News