Pets & Animals

Runaway pig leads police in Connecticut on 45 minute chase

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut police officers struggled to bring home the bacon.

A runaway pig led officers on a wild chase in Stamford last week.

The pig managed to evade capture for more than 45 minutes, leading officers in circles.

They even had it surrounded at one point, but the pig managed to slip through and get away!

Stamford Police posted video of the pig chase to social media.

"This Piggy!!! Officers were dispatched on report of a loose pig in North Stamford. Attempts to catch the pig led (to the video). No officers or pigs were injured," the police department tweeted.

Eventually, officers got creative and used a garbage can to trap the little piggy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutpolice chaseanimal rescueanimalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Severe storms possible in sandhills
LATEST: House expected to pass $500B bill for small businesses
Triangle group offers support for new moms, dads
Fayetteville mayor to rescind curfew at original date
How NC's 2 largest counties are responding to COVID-19
Chapel Hill man on a mission to pick up trash on Earth Day
How to properly take off and put on masks and gloves
Show More
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Contact Tracing: A vital step in controlling the spread of COVID-19
Publix to buy surplus produce, milk and donate to food banks
High commissions lead Raleigh restaurant to pull plug on Grubhub
How to keep yourself, sanitation workers safe from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News