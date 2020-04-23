Runaway pig leads police in Connecticut on 45 minute chase

This Piggy!!! Officers were dispatched on report of a loose pig in North Stamford. Attempts to catch the pig led the video below. No Officers or Pigs were injured. pic.twitter.com/crCA7x3nEn — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) April 18, 2020

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut police officers struggled to bring home the bacon.A runaway pig led officers on a wild chase in Stamford last week.The pig managed to evade capture for more than 45 minutes, leading officers in circles.They even had it surrounded at one point, but the pig managed to slip through and get away!Stamford Police posted video of the pig chase to social media."This Piggy!!! Officers were dispatched on report of a loose pig in North Stamford. Attempts to catch the pig led (to the video). No officers or pigs were injured," the police department tweeted.Eventually, officers got creative and used a garbage can to trap the little piggy.