PETS & ANIMALS

Russia issues state of emergency after polar bear 'invasion' of Belushya Guba

EMBED </>More Videos

Russian officials issued a state of emergency over the weekend after polar bears invaded residential areas in Belushya Guba -- a town off the northeastern arctic coast.

RUSSIA --
Russian officials issued a state of emergency on Saturday after polar bears invaded residential areas in Belushya Guba -- a town off the northeastern arctic coast.

According to CNN, residents have reported more than 50 polar bear sightings.

Local administrator Alexander Minayev said the bears have attacked people and entered buildings, adding that parents were afraid to send their children to school.

With climate change becoming a bigger issue, polar bears have been forced onto land for longer periods of time, increasing their interactions with humans.

Researchers said it's because climate change reduces their sea-ice habitats.

RELATED: Dog clings to life after postal worker finds her nearly frozen on sidewalk
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearpolar bearu.s. & worldrussia
PETS & ANIMALS
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Coyote mating season is here, humane society warns
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Hoke County Animal Shelter prepares for surrender of 50 animals
Watch: Pig caught after blocking traffic in Fuquay-Varina
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units damaged in Raleigh apartment fire
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News