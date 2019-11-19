Pets & Animals

Salmonella fears prompt nationwide cat food recall

The cat food company Go Raw, LLC is issuing a nationwide recall because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Utah-based company is voluntarily recalling its "Quest Beef Cat Food" two-pound frozen bags.

The recall was put into place after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found a sample tested positive for salmonella. The items affected are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

Federal health officials say salmonella can not only affect animals that eat the products, but can be harmful to humans who handle it, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands.

Some symptoms of salmonella in pets include vomiting, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.
