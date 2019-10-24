WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saving Grace has raised $75,000 of its $100,000 goal needed to save the animal shelter.
Since 2004, Saving Grace has rescued about 23,000 animals. Now, it needs saving and it will take $25,000 more to do it.
Saving Grace set this goal in mid-October and has quickly approached its goal needed to make the property compliant with the county.
"It would be a big disappointment to us and our adopters as well as to the shelters who rely on us for an opportunity for their dogs to be adopted," said Molly Goldston, the owner.
The group hopes to reach the goal and continue to save more four-legged friends.
If you would like to donate to Saving Grace, visit their website.
NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Saving Grace animal rescue in Wake Forest closing in on $100,000 goal
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News