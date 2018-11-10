PETS & ANIMALS

South Carolina couple loses pet monkey at Morrisville hotel

South Carolina couple searching for pet monkey that ran off at Morrisville hotel

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A South Carolina couple says their beloved baby tamarin monkey ran off from a Morrisville hotel.

Mike and Ann Smith were checking in to the La Quinta on Hospitality Court late Thursday morning, when Ann went outside with Willow, who is less than a year old. The sound of an airplane flying above startled her, and she scurried off.

The couple has spent the past few days searching for Willow, with help from police, animal control, hotel guests, staff, and friends.

"The colder it gets, the more likely, the more she will just huddle down and she won't move. And she'll get more lethargic because her body temperature will start dropping. And she can freeze to death in this weather," Ann Smith said.

Willow weighs just eight ounces.

Early Saturday, Smith found the diaper Willow had been wearing, giving them hope she is still in the area.

The family is asking anybody who is in the area to look out for Willow, and check under their vehicles before driving off.

If you see Willow, the couple is urging you to call 864-979-8446.
