pets

'He is one tough cookie': Dog found with burned paw pads after walking in summer heat

MEDICAL LAKE, Washington -- With triple-digit heat comes hot pavement!

A veterinary hospital is warning dog owners about walking your dog during the summer.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state posted a series of disturbing photos showing a dog with burned paw pads.



"Olaf" burned his paws after a mile-long walk on hot pavement.

The hospital said he wasn't whining or limping and his owner had no idea what happened.

"He is one tough cookie," read the post.



A key rule for dog owners is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' paw pads.

RELATED: Tesla keeps pets cool in locked car with 'Dog Mode'

EMBED More News Videos

As we inch closer to those hot Houston summers, Tesla has a new feature to keep your dog cool.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtondogsheatpetsdogweatherwarningheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Scientists take a peek behind those sad 'puppy dog eyes'
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
WEEKEND EVENTS: Restaurant week, pimento cheese fest & food truck rodeo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail possible in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft
Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions
How it works: The NC Quick Pass
Show More
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Sweet video: Woman frames years-old notes for Father's Day
Wake County launches park program to welcome kids, adults with autism
'Jeopardy James' donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Detective: Mom killed son with special needs, said he was 'pure evil'
More TOP STORIES News