Pets & Animals

Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- Authorities say a sea turtle who was entangled in a fishing trap line and was being circled by sharks off New Jersey was rescued by a Coast Guard cutter.

The Coast Guard says the stricken animal was reported Thursday afternoon 11 miles southeast of Cape May by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which works to free stranded animals along the coast of the Garden State.

The cutter Shearwater, an 87-foot (26-meter) patrol boat, headed to the scene and saw sharks encircling the turtle, so a team in a small boat was sent to circle the ailing animal until the sharks dispersed. Officials said crew members then cautiously approached the turtle and cut it free.

The cutter's officer in charge, Master Chief Petty Officer Anthony Martinez, called it "the proudest day I've had on this cutter."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyturtlesanimals in perilanimal rescuewild animalscoast guardrescueanimalanimalsfishing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduate instruction shifting to entirely online
911 call released in case of girl found dead at Bojangles
LATEST: WCPSS begins distribution of online learning devices
Democrats open a new kind of convention
FPD searches for person of interest in BP parking lot homicide
2 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Sharon Stone asks for prayers for sister battling COVID-19
Show More
2 men indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Crowd protests outside US Postmaster's North Carolina home
You might notice your take home income increase next month
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Students start fall semester amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News