Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone vandalized a sea turtle nest near Oak Island Pier.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program posted a picture of the damaged loggerhead sea turtle nest to social media. The agency issued a reminder that the turtles are endangered and protected by the Endangered Species Act.

(Source: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)



Someone caught disturbing the sea turtle nests could face imprisonment and/or a federal fine for as much as $50,000.

A woman was recently arrested in Miami Beach after "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest.

Thankfully in this case, the sea turtle eggs were not damaged.

