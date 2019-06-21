Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program posted a picture of the damaged loggerhead sea turtle nest to social media. The agency issued a reminder that the turtles are endangered and protected by the Endangered Species Act.
Someone caught disturbing the sea turtle nests could face imprisonment and/or a federal fine for as much as $50,000.
A woman was recently arrested in Miami Beach after "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest.
Thankfully in this case, the sea turtle eggs were not damaged.
