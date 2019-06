Sea turtle nest vandalized on Oak Island

(Source: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone vandalized a sea turtle nest near Oak Island Pier.The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program posted a picture of the damaged loggerhead sea turtle nest to social media. The agency issued a reminder that the turtles are endangered and protected by the Endangered Species Act.Someone caught disturbing the sea turtle nests could face imprisonment and/or a federal fine for as much as $50,000.A woman was recently arrested in Miami Beach after "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest.Thankfully in this case, the sea turtle eggs were not damaged.