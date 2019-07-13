turtles

Sea turtles break North Carolina nesting record

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Add North Carolina to the Southeastern states where rare sea turtles are nesting in record numbers.

The nest count tallied by North Carolina researchers showed Saturday more than 1,640 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been found on the state's beaches. That breaks the state's 2016 record of 1,622 nests.

Likewise nesting records have been shattered in Georgia and South Carolina, where the giant turtles crawl ashore every to lay their eggs in the sand.

Scientists and volunteers have catalogued more than 12,200 nests so far in the three states. Their record counts three years ago totaled 11,321 nests
