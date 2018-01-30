PETS & ANIMALS

Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food

EMBED </>More Videos

A new petition seeks to give low-income Americans a way to pay for pet food with SNAP benefits.

By Alex Meier
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food.

The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.

Under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, households cannot use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy pet food, according to the USDA.

The petition's author, Edward B Johnston Jr, argues that low income Americans who rely on food stamps should not have to choose between feeding their families and keeping their pets.

"I have only been on SNAP benefits for a few months, but I have been unable to feed my little dog due to government regulations," Johnston wrote.

The petition argues that a family's financial status can change at any moment, so pet owners should not be forced to give up their animals just because they can't afford them.

It also acknowledges that pets are important for emotional support.

"Having a pet helps your mental & physical health. I work with the elderly & I see it every day. They shouldn't have to give up a family member because of financial problems" commenter Kathy S. from Missouri wrote.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetfood stampsconsumerpoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News