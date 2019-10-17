Smithfield Police K-9 officer Diesel retires after 9 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smithfield Police K-9 Diesel is officially done with police work.Health issues and age have forced the dedicated 10-year-old police dog into retirement.Diesel served the Smithfield Police Department for the last nine years alongside his handler Officer Jordan Cutchins.Over the past few months, Diesel has dealt with hip problems and stared showing sign of slowing down.He's also had stomach issues requiring surgery and he's having a hard time maintaining a healthy weight.Diesel will spend the rest of his days living with Officer Cutchins at his home.Cutchins did not reapply to be a K-9 handler.The Smithfield Police Department is now without a K-9 on the force temporarily now that Diesel has left the force. A new team will be trained and will be ready to begin work in January.The cost to purchase and train a new police K-9 is approximately $14,000.