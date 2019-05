EMBED >More News Videos Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A snake is being blamed for a brief power outage in Fayetteville.Fayetteville PWC said a snake got into a substation and caused 10,000 customers to lose power.The power outage happened during the 10 a.m. hour Tuesday, but power was restored by 10:45 a.m.