South Carolina man found in pond wasn't killed by alligator, officials say

News outlets are reporting that an autopsy completed Tuesday on 79-year-old John Elias shows he died of natural causes on Saturday before being bitten by the alligator.
A Charleston County Sheriff's report says Elias was doing yard work by a lake behind his house when he went missing.
Search crews found his body hours later. The alligator was found and killed on Sunday.
