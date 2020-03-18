Coronavirus

SPCA of Wake County streaming adoptable pets amid coronavirus pandemic

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SPCA of Wake County is making some adjustments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

It wants to help people looking to adopt see the animals without having to visit.

Can your pets contract and transmit COVID-19? Here's what we know

The shelter is closed to the public until at least March 22.

Starting Tuesday, the SPCA's Home Adopting Network began showcasing adoptable pets through a Facebook Live stream.



The goal of the daily stream is to find homes for pets and to show how donations are still needed to continue the work of caring for the animals.

The SPCA will live stream a tour of the adoptable animals daily at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page.

The adopters can then make an appointment to come in and meet a potential pet and hopefully adopt them.
